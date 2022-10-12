Video: Reed Boggs & Johny Salido on the Road to Proving Grounds

Oct 12, 2022
by Endura Sport  


Reed Boggs and Johny Salido are two of the most progressive riders on the freeride scene, known for busting burly moves on big features at freeride events worldwide. This September Boggs and Salido took a road trip from Utah up to Oregon to hit Proving Grounds, a freeride comp at Flying Blind Dirt Park, which blends big mountain and slopestyle, allowing the riders to use a variety of lines that suit their strengths. Both Boggs and Salido walked away from the event with top 10 finishes.


Endura sent talented filmmaker Jasper Wesselman to document the trip. Road to Proving Grounds is a beautifully shot video short, packed with stunning visuals and sound design that makes you feel like you’re there riding with them on their journey.






Johny and Reed wear MT500, Endura's bombproof line of MTB apparel.

