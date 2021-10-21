Video: Reed Boggs & Nicholi Rogatkin Shred Fall Time Trails

Reed Boggs and Nicholi Rogatkin show an incredible piece of mountain biking in Crested Butte, Colorado. Experience one of the most beautiful places in the world shot with Phantom Cameras, Cable cams, Drones and more. A truly magical experience awaits.
This is only part of A Biker's Ballad from Matchstick Productions. Be sure to check out the entire film online here
.
Full film features: Richie Rude • Shawn Neer • Lauren Bingham • Nate Hills • Payson McElveen • Kate Courtney • Will Patterson • Reed Boggs • Nicholi Rogatkin • Ray George • Carson Storch • Casey Brown • Micayla Gatto • Georgia Astle
Shot on Location: Crested Butte, CO | Gunnison, CO | Downieville, CA | Virgin, UT | British Columbia, CAN
