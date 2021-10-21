Video: Reed Boggs & Nicholi Rogatkin Shred Fall Time Trails

Oct 21, 2021
by Matchstick Productions  


Reed Boggs and Nicholi Rogatkin show an incredible piece of mountain biking in Crested Butte, Colorado. Experience one of the most beautiful places in the world shot with Phantom Cameras, Cable cams, Drones and more. A truly magical experience awaits.

This is only part of A Biker's Ballad from Matchstick Productions. Be sure to check out the entire film online here.

Full film features: Richie Rude • Shawn Neer • Lauren Bingham • Nate Hills • Payson McElveen • Kate Courtney • Will Patterson • Reed Boggs • Nicholi Rogatkin • Ray George • Carson Storch • Casey Brown • Micayla Gatto • Georgia Astle

Shot on Location: Crested Butte, CO | Gunnison, CO | Downieville, CA | Virgin, UT | British Columbia, CAN

See more and Subscribe: http://bit.ly/MSPfilmsYT

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Nicholi Rogatkin Reed Boggs


Must Read This Week
Tom Van Steenbergen Broke Hip Sockets Into Multiple Pieces, Femur, Lower Vertebrae & Shoulder in Red Bull Rampage Crash
125454 views
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2021
110957 views
Rampage Updates: Storch Out, Zink Bruised Lung, Vestavik Injured [Updated with Videos]
75987 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2021
53422 views
Nerding Out: Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Weight
49915 views
Randoms: Bespoked Show 2021
48809 views
Clipless Crocs Are a Thing Now
46428 views
Industry Digest: Trek's Direct to Consumer Box, Low Salaries, Sea Otter & More
44956 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Smooth, flowy. Makes me want to ride. Solid vid IMO.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006945
Mobile Version of Website