Must Watch: Reed Boggs in 'From Then to Now'

Oct 29, 2020
by Yeti Cycles  

bigquotesWith Rampage not happening this year, I was psyched to get a good crew together and work on this film project. I had some things I’ve been wanting to get done in the desert so I’m stoked it all came together. Much love to everyone involved!Reed Boggs

Photo by Ian Collins
Although the infamous Red Bull Rampage was cancelled for 2020, that didn't stop Utah local Reed Boggs from testing his abilities high above the desert floor

Video by Peter Jamison
Photos by Ian Collins
Learn more about the Yeti SB165 at yeticycles.com

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Riding Videos Yeti Reed Boggs


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
107918 views
Alutech Releases €16,000 eMTB with CNC'd Aluminum Frame
56201 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
54402 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
43847 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
36910 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's Commencal Meta AM
36103 views
Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020
32067 views
Video: Friday Fails #141
29760 views

19 Comments

  • 8 0
 Amazing and definitely a must watch!

I see this is a "By Yeti" article (nowt wrong with that), but PB are you still in charge of what gets prefixed with 'Must Watch'? I wouldn't want a future where we get "Must Watch: Tour of Stans sealant bottling plant" (well.. unless it's a really exciting bottling plant)
  • 4 0
 Yes, Yeti submitted this video and we (the PB editorial team) decided it's a Must Watch.
  • 8 0
 Still bummed about Rampage being cancelled, but getting edits like this takes the sting out a little. Amazing work Reed and Peter!
  • 6 0
 at first I was like "okay which of the bikes did he break..." but I get it now. One is for massive stuff with more tricks and one is for even more massive stuff with tricks
  • 2 0
 little disappointed he didnt barspin the dual crown. maybe next year
  • 5 0
 Sick edit. Non stop hammers!
  • 4 0
 Great work Reed and Yeti!
  • 3 0
 The fighter plane vibe on those bikes is sweet.
  • 1 0
 One of the most standup and humble guys in the sport. Also a dude that's going to continue to push the boundaries of a big bike! HELL YA REED!
  • 2 0
 Rampage lives on! Incredible riding.
  • 2 0
 And they say only dentists ride yetis
  • 5 0
 I'm booked in for a check up and filling with Reed next week
  • 3 0
 REED REED REED!
  • 2 0
 Beautiful!!!!
  • 1 0
 those barspins... so well applied!!!
  • 1 0
 Plot twist, Yeti's not just a race brand.
  • 1 0
 dang.
  • 1 0
 !!
  • 2 3
 Should get a good tribe of followers behind him after this one!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012547
Mobile Version of Website