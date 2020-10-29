Must Watch: Reed Boggs in 'From Then to Now'

Video by Peter Jamison
|With Rampage not happening this year, I was psyched to get a good crew together and work on this film project. I had some things I’ve been wanting to get done in the desert so I’m stoked it all came together. Much love to everyone involved!—Reed Boggs
Photos by Ian Collins
Learn more about the Yeti SB165 at yeticycles.com
I see this is a "By Yeti" article (nowt wrong with that), but PB are you still in charge of what gets prefixed with 'Must Watch'? I wouldn't want a future where we get "Must Watch: Tour of Stans sealant bottling plant" (well.. unless it's a really exciting bottling plant)
