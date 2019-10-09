Video: Reed Boggs Hits the Huge New Griffus Line at Evo Bike Park

We wanted a drop at the beginning and then there was some room left so we built a small speed jump just before the wooden kicker. The middle of the Griffus Line is the 'flowy section'. We wanted something cool and technical, not too steep there. As we love new stuff and as you can’t find a lot of them yet, we created an on/off. Then after the turn, it’s full speed to jump the huge hits: the first one is 19 meters and right after there's a 14 meters long one. The Griffus Line ends up with one last kicker, to finish with some sweet tricks.

— Romain Baghe, Evo Bike Park