Video: Reed Boggs Shreds on a Snow Bike in 'Another Missile on the Mountain'

Ok, we’ve seen Reed Boggs and Nicholi Rogatkin shred on their ski bikes before in my past videos but this one doesn’t just present some boys' weekend in the mountains kind-of-fun, it begs a new question altogether. “Are ski bikes entering a stage of adoption like the snowboarding boom in the 1980’s?” And, as mountain bikers… we probably need to be paying closer attention because after creating this video, I really believe all bikers need to come see what the boards-as-wheels experience is all about.
This video, “Another Missile on the Mountain” pokes fun at a classic viral youtube video
titled “Skiers VS Snowboarders” where a news report from 1985 interviews a rather snooty and ignorant resort manager and ski patroller about allowing snowboarders on the mountain. We all know how that story ends with snowboarding becoming an official Olympic sport in 1998 and creating icons like Shaun White.
Fairly quickly into this spoof, Reed plays the character of a young snowboarder establishing the safety of the new equipment and expressing confusion over why some resorts still don’t get it and prohibit ski bikes from their slopes.
Much of the rest of the video is fairly verbatim from the original so you really get the idea that ski bikers are facing an uphill battle with resort operators in the winter. Meanwhile, I can’t help but think, “Aren’t these the same people who are adding more and more downhill mountain bike trails to resorts in the summer months? They know the inherent risks of riding bikes, they know the inherent risks of snow sports. If they are already promoting variations of the sports to attract guests, why would they oppose the combination of the two?”
Left: Reed has no problem loading and sharing a lift ride. Right: Reed tosses a bar spin. Flow trails and side hips are all over the place at Woodward, Park City.
Before long, the video unfolds into a really upbeat freeride edit featuring a pro skier, a pro snowboarder, and Reed Boggs all tearing up a terrain park jumping over and under each other and slashing turns. And, it looks fun as shit. Equipped with Fox suspension and Deity bars these latest SNO-GOs
look like a blast and capable. Reed is tossing bar spins and tables all over the place and it really feels like there’s no difference between skiing, snowboarding, and snogoing.
|Just landed like four new tricks in 3 laps. This bike is insane.—Reed
Left: Arguably one of the raddest moments with all three riders hitting the same feature. Right: Reed lets one dangle.
As the video concludes, some text reveals that these bikes are now allowed at over 230 resorts and are gaining traction faster than the adoption of snowboarding. You’ve got to see the map
. While there is plenty of dirt for another month or two, I would be lying if I said I wasn’t looking forward to the snow flying. Having ridden these bikes for a few seasons myself now, there’s something special about the experience behind bars on an open slope or through the trees compared to being bound to a single track.
|You can ride wherever the hell you want and it just might be the purest expressions of freedom I’ve ever come across.—Ron