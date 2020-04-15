Video: Reigning Queen of Crankworx Vaea Verbeeck Shares Her Story

Apr 15, 2020
by Troy Lee Designs  


Our new MyLine video shines the spotlight on the reigning Crankworx Queen, Vaea Verbeeck. Verbeeck shares her line in life, dream line on the bike and more.

Vaea has proven she’s one of the most well-rounded female athletes on a bike today with wins in downhill, slalom, pump track and more. When Vaea isn’t racing, the fearless Canadian most importantly of all has lots of fun on her bike.

Click here to see Vaea's featured TLD women's gear.

Share your MyLine stories on social using the #tldmyline hashtag.

Photo by Graeme Murray

Posted In:
Videos Troy Lee Designs Vaea Verbeeck


