Video: Reigning Queen of Crankworx Vaea Verbeeck Shares Her Story

Our new MyLine video shines the spotlight on the reigning Crankworx Queen, Vaea Verbeeck. Verbeeck shares her line in life, dream line on the bike and more.
Vaea has proven she's one of the most well-rounded female athletes on a bike today with wins in downhill, slalom, pump track and more. When Vaea isn't racing, the fearless Canadian most importantly of all has lots of fun on her bike.
to see Vaea's featured TLD women's gear.
Images by Graeme Murray
