Hattie Harnden and Pedro Burns took on an unusually dry and dusty course in Tweed Valley to open the 2022 Enduro World Series. For Hattie, it was the start of a potential EWS overall podium campaign in front of a roaring crowd. For Pedro, it was the first major test after a long year rehabbing a broken ankle. Relive the highly-anticipated weekend behind the scenes with the TFR Enduro squad.