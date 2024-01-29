Video: Relive the Best Moments From Darkfest 2023

Jan 29, 2024
by Pure Darkness  

With the build well and truly underway and Darkfest 2024 fast approaching, now just a week away; anticipation is building and riders soon to be arriving. It's not long until we start to see what madness unfolds at this years event - will there be more records broken? More world firsts? Who'll take home the award for best line of the week? How many Nutty P haircuts will there be?! One thing you can be sure of is that you're not going to want to miss any of it!

Well, whilst we wait for the answers to all those questions, you can go behind the scenes with some of the riders and relive the best moments of 2023 to really get the stoke going and an idea of what this year might have in store!

As always, keep up to date with the lead up to Darkfest 2024 and all the happenings during the event week on Sam's Youtube and the Darkfest Instagram!


Sams Youtube - www.youtube.com/@SamReynolds26
Darkfest Instagram - @darkfest_mtb


photo


photo
photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

PHOTOS - Tom Bowell, Ryan Franklin, Eric Palmer, Syo van Vliet

Posted In:
Videos Sam Reynolds Darkfest


Author Info:
PureDarkness avatar

Member since May 6, 2015
22 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Yoshimura Signs Dakotah Norton] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
188625 views
Dakotah Norton, Ronan Dunne & Ryan Pinkerton Form Mondraker Factory Racing
85385 views
Santa Cruz CEO Joe Graney Out at Pon Holdings
43143 views
Podcast: Rob Warner Opens Up
39464 views
Ibis Ripmo AF & Ripley AF Receive UDH Hangers, New Colors, & New Price
34692 views
Zerode Bikes Announces New World Cup Team with Sam Blenkinsop & Taylor Vernon
34263 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 10 in 2024
34170 views
Velo Digest: Who Earns the Most in Pro Road Cycling, Reconsidering Fasted Training, WorldTour Team Bikes, & More
33767 views

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Fliping good year how can they keep improving, un till some serious pain?
  • 1 0
 Need more shots of that 80 series too..







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.035361
Mobile Version of Website