Video: Remembering Good Times in 'Dreams'

During these challenging times, I've been fortunate enough to be able to reflect on what cycling means to me. Having sustained a Spinal Cord Contusion and lost the use of my right arm in 2013 due to a crash, it can be difficult to stay that involved with the cycling community when it comes to riding. I have physical limitations that are sometimes hard to accept.I am lucky enough to be able to work in the industry, and since my crash have built a good small business that is based around content campaigns and supply. As it's grown, I've spent less and less time "on the tools" as it were, despite this being something that brings me immense joy.I took this archival footage from shoots we've done over the last 3 years, and put it together to reflect what cycling means to me: hope and dreams; community; friendships; going fast - going slow, and having a reason to explore new places.I've added in some of my favourite images that will hopefully bring a smile to those who can't get out and ride right now, and inspire you, whatever you personally get from cycling.