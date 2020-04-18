Video: Remembering Good Times in 'Dreams'

Apr 17, 2020
by Tommy Wilkinson  

During these challenging times, I've been fortunate enough to be able to reflect on what cycling means to me. Having sustained a Spinal Cord Contusion and lost the use of my right arm in 2013 due to a crash, it can be difficult to stay that involved with the cycling community when it comes to riding. I have physical limitations that are sometimes hard to accept.

I am lucky enough to be able to work in the industry, and since my crash have built a good small business that is based around content campaigns and supply. As it's grown, I've spent less and less time "on the tools" as it were, despite this being something that brings me immense joy.

I took this archival footage from shoots we've done over the last 3 years, and put it together to reflect what cycling means to me: hope and dreams; community; friendships; going fast - going slow, and having a reason to explore new places.

I've added in some of my favourite images that will hopefully bring a smile to those who can't get out and ride right now, and inspire you, whatever you personally get from cycling.


























Posted In:
Stories Videos


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Vallnord World Cups Cancelled]
103526 views
Review: YT's All-New Izzo Trail Bike
79461 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Yeti to Produce 20,000 PPE Shields]
53961 views
Tech Briefing: Bikes, Colourful Components, New Shoes & More - April 2020
52984 views
Can You Guess These 10 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Pond Beaver 2020
52610 views
Field Trip: Sub-$3,000 Trail Bike Roundtable - Torrent vs Jeffsy vs Hightower vs Meta TR
52241 views
First Ride: Guerrilla Gravity's 160mm Gnarvana Enduro Bike - Pond Beaver 2020
51948 views
Review: Kona's Fresh Hei Hei Can Make Cross-Country Fun - Pond Beaver 2020
48094 views

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Great images Tommy, thank you for sharing x
  • 1 0
 That was quite nice

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009778
Mobile Version of Website