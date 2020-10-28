Pinkbike.com
Video: Remembering Gwin's Unprecedented Dominantion of World Cup Downhill in 'Timeless' Episode 2
Oct 28, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Episode 2 of Clay Porters' Timeless series takes us back to Gwin's unstoppable form in the 2011 and 2012 World CUp downhill seasons.
14 Comments
7
4
freeridejerk888
(1 hours ago)
I wish he could get back to this form. He’s still very very fast but the field has stepped up their game or veins slowed down.
[Reply]
12
1
chriskneeland
(1 hours ago)
Judging by his last performance he's still on that form.
[Reply]
1
0
Adamrideshisbike
(48 mins ago)
@chriskneeland
: They say hope springs eternal.
[Reply]
2
0
murfio
(45 mins ago)
@Adamrideshisbike
: He doesn't use any Hope components though....
[Reply]
2
0
Skiskateshane
(10 mins ago)
He was looking like himself the second half of the last one in Maribor I thought. Its looking closer than it has in a while that's for sure.
[Reply]
4
0
oldejeans
(1 hours ago)
I'm the one and only Dominantior
[Reply]
7
4
Muckal
(1 hours ago)
I fear he will have to 'remember' for the rest of his career.
[Reply]
1
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(1 hours ago)
what happened to the ktm? pulling a roczen huh
[Reply]
2
0
caldwellvisuals
(34 mins ago)
Wow, genuinely brilliant
[Reply]
1
0
fristafrista
(56 mins ago)
BELLISSIMO!!
[Reply]
5
5
enduro29erHack
(23 mins ago)
ben shapiro is a moron
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
7
13
onlyDH
(1 hours ago)
Why are Europeans so sensitive about Gwin? Who cares that he crushed the WC circuit for a few years, it’s just racing. Show some strength, children
[Reply]
6
0
bombdabass
(32 mins ago)
I dont think its about him. Its the same reaction people had for Sam Hill and Gee Atherton and Nico Voullouz. Its just that laser sharp focus on winning versus the expectation that everyone will be friends in the pits. Those who maintain the edge and isolation will always attract that. Its not a US thing.
[Reply]
2
0
murfio
(15 mins ago)
@bombdabass
: I could have sworn that everybody has loved Sam Hill since the day that he was first created...
[Reply]
