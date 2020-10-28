Video: Remembering Gwin's Unprecedented Dominantion of World Cup Downhill in 'Timeless' Episode 2

Oct 28, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Episode 2 of Clay Porters' Timeless series takes us back to Gwin's unstoppable form in the 2011 and 2012 World CUp downhill seasons.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Aaron Gwin


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
105948 views
First Ride: Orbea's Rise is a New Breed of eMTB
60938 views
Alutech Releases €16,000 eMTB with CNC'd Aluminum Frame
54947 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
50795 views
Major Private Equity Firms Considering Buying Canyon Bicycles - Sale Could Bring in $592 Million
48443 views
First Look: 2021 Vitus Escarpe & Sommet
42108 views
9 Bikes That Have Won Red Bull Rampage
42018 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's Commencal Meta AM
35385 views

14 Comments

  • 7 4
 I wish he could get back to this form. He’s still very very fast but the field has stepped up their game or veins slowed down.
  • 12 1
 Judging by his last performance he's still on that form.
  • 1 0
 @chriskneeland: They say hope springs eternal.
  • 2 0
 @Adamrideshisbike: He doesn't use any Hope components though....
  • 2 0
 He was looking like himself the second half of the last one in Maribor I thought. Its looking closer than it has in a while that's for sure.
  • 4 0
 I'm the one and only Dominantior
  • 7 4
 I fear he will have to 'remember' for the rest of his career.
  • 1 0
 what happened to the ktm? pulling a roczen huh
  • 2 0
 Wow, genuinely brilliant
  • 1 0
 BELLISSIMO!!
  • 5 5
 ben shapiro is a moron
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012823
Mobile Version of Website