Video: Remi Gauvin Attempts to Burn 10,000 Calories in a Single Day

May 15, 2020
by Rémi Gauvin  

My roommate Lee and I have been talking about the 10,000 calorie challenge for over a year now after seeing someone else on Youtube try and fail... Then the other week Bas Van Steenbergen went for it to raise money for the Canadian Food Bank and completed it like a champ! It took him all the way until midnight, and the last few hours looked pretty awful. So awful that Lee and I decided we had to try for ourselves. We committed to a day and came up with a quick plan that included hiking, road biking, a gym workout, some running and a ton of mountain biking. We never got to the gym workout because by the time we got to that point we figured more riding would be better bang for our buck. And we were scared anything heavy might just break us in half. It was surprising what we were capable of once we had our goal and got into our rhythm. That doesn't mean that, when the sun went down, 10,000 calories came to us easy.


bigquotesDefinitely getting into a different zone here. It sort of sucks... But its cool...Lee Jackson

We went from before sunrise until well after sunset to try and complete this challenge. One of us comes out victorious and one of us might have to revisit on another day... Or not!



4 Comments

  • 14 0
 I’d rather try to eat 10,000 calories in a day
  • 5 0
 considering the way I've been smashing ice cream sandwiches over quarantine that challenge would be no problem hahah
  • 1 0
 Wasn't something published that most people cannot burn calories at more than 2.5 times their resting metabolic rate, or ~4,000 calories per day? In any case, like @kilo11 said, I'd rather try to eat it. I know I can accomplish that!
  • 4 0
 Thanks for doing that so I never have to, @remrem! You guys are beasts

