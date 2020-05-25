Video: Remi Gauvin Compares if Different Brake Pads Can Make You Faster

In the past I have pretty much exclusively run Metallic Pads in my Shimano brakes. But over the years I have heard all sorts of theories about how the different types of pads can can improve braking performance. Resin for less bite, more control and less loss of traction and Metallic for more raw power and longevity. I have even heard of some riders putting one of each type of pad into their brakes for best of both worlds. I wanted to test it out for myself so I did a few back to back race laps on each type of pad and I was pretty surprised how big of a difference such a basic change could make! It also helps that I already have the best brakes on the market!