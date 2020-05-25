Video: Remi Gauvin Compares if Different Brake Pads Can Make You Faster

May 25, 2020
by Rémi Gauvin  

In the past I have pretty much exclusively run Metallic Pads in my Shimano brakes. But over the years I have heard all sorts of theories about how the different types of pads can can improve braking performance. Resin for less bite, more control and less loss of traction and Metallic for more raw power and longevity. I have even heard of some riders putting one of each type of pad into their brakes for best of both worlds. I wanted to test it out for myself so I did a few back to back race laps on each type of pad and I was pretty surprised how big of a difference such a basic change could make! It also helps that I already have the best brakes on the market!



19 Comments

  • 10 1
 As a test engineer ????‍???? 1 or 2 laps can give you an Idea, but you need at least 100 run of each, within different conditions and different trails to come to a conclusion and exclude all other variables.
  • 1 0
 With as much variables as in a MTB timed laps, there is no way to know which is faster if the difference isn't significant enough.
  • 6 3
 >> I have even heard of some riders putting one of each type of pad into their brakes for best of both worlds

Not sure if that's how science works.
  • 7 0
 Psychology
  • 1 0
 Haven't tried it but it makes sense to me. Say pad A bites hard but levels off at higher brake pressures. Whereas pad B doesn't bite as hard initially but brake force gradually increases with increased brake pressures. Then what you'd get is that when you apply brake you're getting the initial bite of pad A and then when you increase pressure the brake force continues to increase because of pad B.

Now it seems Remi is using one single pad per side. Makes me wonder if a symmetric setup in four piston brake (accepting four individual pads) like the Magura MT5 or MT7 caliper would be even better. So the two front pistons get one pad type A and the rear two pistons get pad type B. Seems like you could go mental with all the combinations on offer!
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/the-jungle-bites-back-practice-cairns-dh-world-cup-2016.html

The 2nd picture in this World Cup Pits article shows Greg Minnaar using 2 different pads. If it helps the GOAT, and arguably one of the most over-analytical riders on the circuit, I can't help but think there must be some degree of value to this setup.
  • 1 0
 If you don't want full bite of metallic but want more than resin. It works but would be better if there were a range of mixes of compounds.
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/the-jungle-bites-back-practice-cairns-dh-world-cup-2016.html

2nd pic
  • 1 0
 It helps, organic pad gives the initial bite and metal pad comes in when you lay in to the brake. Also helps if you are steaming the brakes at least the metal pad will bite while it is hot and organic fades.
  • 1 0
 It's worth mentioning that best practice is to bed in your rotors based on the pad material. ie, if you have metallic pads and bed in your rotors for metallic pads, switching to resin pads would warrant a switch to new rotors to bed in the new pad material. It will work without doing this, but will not give you top performance. That could be part of the reason his times were so vastly different.
  • 3 2
  • 3 0
 No brake makes me faster. First corner makes me stop harder.
  • 1 0
 I hate noise! So I use resin and 203's front and rear to make up for the power.
  • 1 0
 What about a last try on resin pads, full gas!!! It seems he was pushing harder in the last one! Like race mode!
  • 2 0
 No brake pads will make you faster.
  • 3 2
 Metal is what you want, never heard of anyone listening resin
  • 1 0
 \m/ \m/ \m/
  • 1 2
 Best brakes on the market? I was hoping to see a Trickstuff Maxima brake set. Shi-malo brakes start leaking just looking at them.
  • 1 0
 Remi doesnt need pads. He doesnt brake at all

