Video: Remi Gauvin Gets Rowdy on New Race Face Next R36 Wheels

Aug 6, 2018
by Race Face  

Not your standard wakeup call. Remi Gauvin of the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team gets a special delivery from RF. Riding out of Squamish, BC, Remi hooks up the wider rim on Next R36 with wider rubber to give him a traction advantage on the ups and the downs. Enjoy watching Remi getting rowdy on the new Race Face Next R36 wheels!!

The new Next R36 goes live and is available in stores August 7th.

Rider: Remi Gauvin
RF Hypeman: Rob Bohncke
Video: Connor Macleod
Photos: Nicholas Kupiak

2 Comments

  • + 1
 just wow !!! traction + insane skills = joy to behold
  • + 1
 that dude is a ripper

