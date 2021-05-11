Video: Remi Gauvin Tests Medium & Large Size Frames Back to Back

May 11, 2021
Bikes are getting longer, lower, slacker but Remi has stayed the same. He probably has a few more good years ahead of him before he too becomes lower and slacker! Through the evolution of bike sizing Remi has always consistently been a 'large guy.' Although, here we are now, and he’s back riding a medium. Which is the same size that his shorter teammates, Jesse and ALN ride. So is Remi a large or a medium in the Rocky Mountain Altitude?

Watch to see Remi put together back to back runs on the medium and large Altitude. Although a short track, it was a good starting place to feel the differences, see what the clock says and what his thoughts are moving forward.

Through episodes like this we hope to share some insight into our thought process and why we do things!

MGM Alternative


Rider Stats: Age: 28 • Height: 5'10" • Weight: 182lb
Bike Stats: On the medium Altitude Remi runs a 1 degree angle headset with a Raceface Turbine 50mm stem. The angle set is to increase the wheelbase of the smaller bike while the 50mm stem is to offset the decrease in reach of the angle headset. On the large frame, Remi uses a 40mm Raceface Turbine stem to decrease the reach of the longer bike.

Don't forget that for the first year of our channel, MGM Alternative will donate all the money generated from YouTube ad revenue to our local trail association SORCA. So by watching, liking and subscribing you’re in turn, helping out the trails that so many people enjoy!

11 Comments

  • 4 0
 Honestly, one of the best new MTB channels out there. Interesting content, good cast of characters, not too serious, but not too jokey jokey. Really enjoying their stuff so far.
  • 3 0
 "Bikes are getting longer, lower, slacker but Remi has stayed the same."
Sam Hill has a good quote on his recent Inside Line podcast/Vital interview along these lines. Paraphrasing, "A medium man ain't gettin' any bigger, so why is a medium bike getting bigger?"
  • 1 0
 That's assuming that what a "medium" is at the moment is the exact perfect size for a "medium" person.
  • 1 0
 I'm in the same spot as Remi. I'm 5'10" so I seem to always slot in as a "tweener" in bike sizing. And over the years I've ridden both larges and mediums but have to settled down to mediums. That's where I started many, many years ago because back in the day there was no question which size I should ride, and that's where I've ended up even through all of the bike geo changes that have happened over the years (some bike companies today insist I should be on a large, which I've done, and regretted it). Mediums just feel better for me, more flickable, cornering feels better, just easier to throw around and handle. Larges have always felt like buses to me. Yes, in a straight line through the chunder the large is going to plow. No doubt about that. But in almost every other situation mediums feel like they fit me and my riding better. And in those straight line chunder scenarios mediums just become a "wild ride!" and keep me honest as a rider. Gotta be a little smarter in those sections. Everywhere else, medium for me is just more fun.

I hate to bring this up about the video, and I'm glad you folks brought this type of video out (we need more like this), but I'm scratching my head on adding the angle set on the medium to make it more like the large. I would have preferred, for a true test between the two bikes, to leave the geo unchanged on either bike. Making he medium longer to get closer to the large's wheelbase seems to defeat the purpose of the comparison, at least somewhat (I know that the wheelbases are still different). Plus, as pointed out by Remi, the medium (set up stock) puts that front wheel a little closer and therefore easier to weight in corners so by popping it back out with the angle set seems counter to the intended test. Anyway, my two cents, don't spend them all in one place. Again, thanks for the video, love it!
  • 1 0
 I've always been thorn between M and L and am pretty much the same height/size as Remi... I always go for M because it is what I know and have been ring for 30 years (yep I'm that old!) ... Not sure the video provides a clear answer or helps me decide 100%, but definitely proves that my questionning is legit... I've always hoped for the opportunity to do this kind of back to back testing... Merci from Mont Sainte-Anne
  • 1 0
 I'd be curious how much the coil vs air had to do with it. I feel my bikes are a little faster on a coil, but could also be confirmation bias.
  • 2 0
 he switched the coil to the large for the large bike laps.
  • 3 0
 But which one is more fun?
  • 2 1
 Longer bikes feel saver and this is what makes me as a non professional weekend warrior faster. This is all I need.
  • 2 0
 Unless your terrain is tighter, where then it feels like you're just navigating a boat around the turns. But yeah, white open, rough fast tracks is where the longer bikes shine.
  • 1 0
 His warm up lap was probably 60% faster than my hot lap would be!

