Video: Remi Thirion Tears Up Morgins

As you know, we’ve always been and we will always be Remi Thirion’s fans! His unique style is well known by every MTB lovers: clean, fast, and flowy.



Ask him to ride one of the sickest Bike Parks - Morgins (Switzerland) - get his best action shots captured by JR Ceron and Arnaud Blin's race drone, add some chemistry and a good ol' Ozzy Osbourne song and you get this result:



REMI THIRION X MORGINS