Video: Remi Thirion Tears Up Morgins

Aug 20, 2020
by COMMENCAL / VALLNORD DH TEAM  

bigquotesAs you know, we’ve always been and we will always be Remi Thirion’s fans! His unique style is well known by every MTB lovers: clean, fast, and flowy.

Ask him to ride one of the sickest Bike Parks - Morgins (Switzerland) - get his best action shots captured by JR Ceron and Arnaud Blin's race drone, add some chemistry and a good ol' Ozzy Osbourne song and you get this result:

REMI THIRION X MORGINS

- The COMMENCAL / MUC OFF Team

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remi Thirion


Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: Which Alternative Suspension Manufacturer Has the Best Chance of Challenging RockShox and Fox's OE Dominance?
75244 views
Classified's Wireless Internally-Geared Hub Increases 1x Drivetrain Range by 45%, Doubles the Number of Gears
57997 views
Spotted: Forbidden Bike Company's New Longer Travel Bike
53550 views
Slack Randoms: Hellish Hail, No Foot Take Offs & Simon Cowell's ‘Ebike’ Injury
45769 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic EVO S-Works - The Most Versatile
43460 views
Field Test: Revel Ranger - It Just Wants to Party
40960 views
Sam Hill to Sit Out 2020 EWS Season Due to COVID Risk
37798 views
Greg Minnaar and Jason Marsh End Successful Partnership After 8 Years and 28 World Cup Podiums
35003 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Morgins is a real hidden gem. Just far away enough from Morzine so the masses don't flock there. And the journey over there from Morzine feels very mega avalanche.
  • 1 0
 Some steeze on the man. Drone work's on point as well????
  • 1 0
 *That wasn't a question, just to clarify.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007587
Mobile Version of Website