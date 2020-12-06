Video: Rémy Absalon, Damien Oton & François Bailly-Maitre Explore Incredible Natural Trails in Jura

Web series: Come ride with me - Episode 2 / Jura mountain

Episode 2 / François Bailly Maitre’s place – Jura mountain: Near the Swiss border, FBM lives on the highlands from the Jura. He welcomed Rémy and Damien with a typical meal made with the Jura’ cheese. Then he showed to his riding friends one of the best trails of his area: a long ride starting from the highlands till the waterfalls at the bottom of the valley. A must-do in accordance with the “Come ride with me” series!

Concept reminder:

We’re all convinced that our spot is the best, but more than that, we are convinced that France is amazing for mountain biking. There are so many great places to ride your bike. As well the diversity is amazing for a quite small country.

Enjoy! And be ready for the last episode of the season in the Vosges mountain, at Rémy Absalon's place...

