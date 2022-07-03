Video: Remy Meier-Smith & Ben Reid Shred Northern Ireland's Highest Mountain

Slieve Donard is the highest mountain in Northern Ireland with a height of 850 metres (2,790 ft).
Team manager Ben Reid and junior rider Remy Meier-Smith grabbed enduro rigs and went for proper enduro shredding on local Slieve Donard trails.
Remy choose Propain Tyee and Ben choose his Propain Spindrift.
Enjoy watching!
Video by: Filip Miętka @MXM Media
Great to see him on the big screen again and Norther Ireland getting some props!. More !!