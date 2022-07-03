Video: Remy Meier-Smith & Ben Reid Shred Northern Ireland's Highest Mountain

Jul 3, 2022
by Propain Factory Racing  


Slieve Donard is the highest mountain in Northern Ireland with a height of 850 metres (2,790 ft).
Team manager Ben Reid and junior rider Remy Meier-Smith grabbed enduro rigs and went for proper enduro shredding on local Slieve Donard trails.

Remy choose Propain Tyee and Ben choose his Propain Spindrift.

Enjoy watching!

Video by: Filip Miętka @MXM Media

Supported by:
https://www.propain-bikes.com
https://www.sixpack-racing.com
https://www.rs-farbroller.de
https://www.platzangst.com/mtb/
https://www.ixs.com/en/bike/mtb-equip...
https://rideconcepts.com
https://www.sram.com/en/sram/mountain
https://www.sram.com/en/rockshox
https://www.schwalbetires.com
https://www.newmen-components.de/en/
https://www.crosscamp.com/de

Posted In:
Videos


1 Comment

  • 3 0
 Ben Reid! Remember that vid piece of him at Glencoe?
Great to see him on the big screen again and Norther Ireland getting some props!. More !!





