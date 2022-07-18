Video: Remy Metailler & Alex Chapellier Shred in Revelstoke

Jul 18, 2022
by Rémy Métailler  


During our BC Bike Trip, we first stopped in Revelstoke. After riding the Bike Park the first couple of days, we checked out some of the classics down the valley.

We were told Boondocker and Gravy Bacon were the must ride, and yes they are.

Check out my RAW video on Frisby DH:

Re-watch the Revelstoke Bike Park video:

Follow Alex and I: @the_frenchliner @remymetailler
Thanks to Revelstoke for having us and Samuel B Dallaire for helping us!

Boulder Mountain biking trails

Check out the Revelstoke Cycling Association: bikerevelstoke.org

Following the frenchliner in my new video of Revy

