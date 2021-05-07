Video: Remy Metailler & Brett Tippie Ride Steep & Sketchy Lines

May 7, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  

Brett Tippie was the first pro rider I met when I moved to Canada in 2013. It was early March at the Vancouver Bike Show where he was presenting for Pinkbike. I was stoked to meet one of my idols and was ready to become a bike bum for the summer in Whistler. A few months later he helped me to get my first pro contract with Race Face and I'll never forget his positive attitude towards the sport of Mountain Biking.

Tippie always brings the good times, but he is (still) a gnarly rider. He has got a few sketchy lines in the Whistler Bike Park including one on Garbanzo that I still can't understand.

For this video, he shows me some of his go-to features on the shore and obviously places a few jokes.

Follow Brett and me on social media: @bretttippie, @remymetailler

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Ya, Tippie!!!! I am also addicted to brake fluid

Post a Comment



