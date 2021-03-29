Video: Remy Metailler & Christina Chappetta Hit Classic Squamish Gaps

Mar 29, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  

Christina Chappetta has been sending some big jumps lately, including the famous Poacher road gap, that Miranda Miller and a few other shredders went and did. It's been awesome to see her and so many others progressing, but she had a few more jumps she wanted to check out.

We met in Squamish to study and ride some classics jumps, including the famous Grin And Holler.

https://www.trailforks.com/trails/shameless-self-promotion/
https://www.trailforks.com/trails/grin-and-holler/

New video tomorrow at 8AM on the channel https youtube.com c remymetailler


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Christina Chappetta Remy Metailler


24 Comments

  • 14 0
 Alright, I can't take anymore of these rad Squamish edits... Open the boarder so I can haul ass up to Squamish and shred these trails.
  • 5 0
 As soon as our country stops sucking so hard at vaccinations we'll let you in.
  • 28 0
 @chwk: that's where you're going wrong - they are meant to be injected
  • 1 0
 @Molesdigmyjumps: hehe, just like suppositories, also not meant for sucking Smile
  • 3 0
 Every time I see a new video I'm blown away that these type of trails exist in the wild.
  • 1 0
 @chwk: US is good at vaccines. Why can't we come if we have ours?
  • 3 0
 @chwk: the boarder is closed because your southern neighboars are hording vaccine stocks.
  • 2 0
 @mi-bike: We have manufacturing capacity. Canada made a decision decades ago to not maintain vaccine manufacturing. theconversation.com/the-roots-of-canadas-covid-19-vaccine-shortage-go-back-decades-154792
  • 1 0
 @HB208: There must be a misunderstanding. I was making light of OP's typo, not Canada's lack of manufacturing capacity or the US' surplus thereof.
  • 1 0
 frfr
  • 2 0
 @mi-bike: Canada is like 43rd (last I checked) in the world as far as vaccination rates go. Our government royally screwed up in procurement and manufacturing ability. The US can hoard them for themselves if they want. They have the factories/investment to make them so I don't blame them for wanting to get their citizens vaccinated first before exporting to others.
  • 2 1
 @mi-bike: Oh, makes sense, sorry.

One thing that is important to note is that Biden's political future relies on fixing Trump's issues, one of which was COVID. It is not surprising that he is going to make such a huge push for the US to get vaccinated before sending them to other countries. The US is nearly at a point where there will be open vaccines and it is already happening in some states. My guess is that within 3 months, we will start heavily exporting vaccines.
  • 14 2
 Christina Chappetta killin' it!
  • 1 1
 agreed so much respect, such a good rider!!!
  • 2 0
 If you case that s#it you dead.
  • 2 0
 Need to boonie-op more
  • 1 0
 Remy is the hardest working cat in mountain bike, the guy is everywhere!!
  • 1 1
 It's easy to be cool and badass like Chappetta when you have Remy for an instructor Big Grin
  • 2 2
 Imagine how good that child would belol
  • 2 1
 Yes but we would know where the superior jeans would come from of the two Lol
  • 2 0
 @Lukefuelex: Levi’s or Wrangler??
  • 1 1
 Remy needs to tone down how hard is he enduro'ing. Jesus Christ.
  • 1 1
 Christina Crush!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 1
 Awesome edit and crushing it Christina!

Post a Comment



