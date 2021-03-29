Video: Remy Metailler & Christina Chappetta Hit Classic Squamish Gaps

Christina Chappetta has been sending some big jumps lately, including the famous Poacher road gap, that Miranda Miller and a few other shredders went and did. It's been awesome to see her and so many others progressing, but she had a few more jumps she wanted to check out.
We met in Squamish to study and ride some classics jumps, including the famous Grin And Holler.https://www.trailforks.com/trails/shameless-self-promotion/https://www.trailforks.com/trails/grin-and-holler/
Subscribe to the channel for more tips and videos: http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler
Follow on Instagram: @remymetailler
and @cchappetta1
Thanks to the trail builders. Support the trails: http://www.sorca.ca
24 Comments
One thing that is important to note is that Biden's political future relies on fixing Trump's issues, one of which was COVID. It is not surprising that he is going to make such a huge push for the US to get vaccinated before sending them to other countries. The US is nearly at a point where there will be open vaccines and it is already happening in some states. My guess is that within 3 months, we will start heavily exporting vaccines.
Post a Comment