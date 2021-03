Video: Remy Metailler & Christina Chappetta Hit Classic Squamish Gaps

Christina Chappetta has been sending some big jumps lately, including the famous Poacher road gap, that Miranda Miller and a few other shredders went and did. It's been awesome to see her and so many others progressing, but she had a few more jumps she wanted to check out.We met in Squamish to study and ride some classics jumps, including the famous Grin And Holler.Subscribe to the channel for more tips and videos: http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler Follow on Instagram: @remymetailler and @cchappetta1Thanks to the trail builders. Support the trails: http://www.sorca.ca