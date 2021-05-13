Video: Remy Metailler & Claire Buchar Ride Whistler Jank

Whistler has a great Bike Park, but the Whistler valley also has some of the best bike trails in the world.
For today's video, I meet with long term local, and ex-World Cup Racer. Claire is one of the most skilled Mountain Biker I know so it's always a pleasure to ride with her. We rode some difficult uphill and rocky downhill, including The Thing, built by the ex-mayor, and Dad of Jesse, Ken Melamed.
Thanks to the trail builders,
Support the trails by buying your local membership: https://www.worca.com/
No justice given on the technicity of this trail with the GoPro, you Guys slammed it like a green trail!
Whistler Rocks and Ken loves Rocks!
Big "Thank you" to him!
