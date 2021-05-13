Video: Remy Metailler & Claire Buchar Ride Whistler Jank

May 13, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  

Whistler has a great Bike Park, but the Whistler valley also has some of the best bike trails in the world.

For today's video, I meet with long term local, and ex-World Cup Racer. Claire is one of the most skilled Mountain Biker I know so it's always a pleasure to ride with her. We rode some difficult uphill and rocky downhill, including The Thing, built by the ex-mayor, and Dad of Jesse, Ken Melamed.

Thanks to the trail builders,

Support the trails by buying your local membership: https://www.worca.com/

New video on the channel


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Claire Buchar Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
55280 views
Trinity MTB Debuts With a Steel, High Pivot, Gearbox Compatible Freeride Bike
48476 views
Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Scale - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
47557 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
45067 views
Video: How To Not Build Illegal Trails with Ben Cathro
43557 views
Stevie Smith: 1989-2016
38799 views
10 Pro Mechanics' Favorite Tools at the Albstadt XC World Cup Season Opener
38248 views
Comparing Anne Terpstra & Nadine Rieder's Ghost Lector FS Race Bikes - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
33763 views

2 Comments

  • 6 0
 Ken Melamed did a tremendous job there, and countless hours on THE THING.
No justice given on the technicity of this trail with the GoPro, you Guys slammed it like a green trail!
Whistler Rocks and Ken loves Rocks!
Big "Thank you" to him!
  • 1 0
 LoL

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007810
Mobile Version of Website