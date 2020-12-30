Video: Remy Metailler & Cube Bikes Part Ways After 4 Years Together

After 4 awesome years together with Remy Metailler the time has come to say goodbye.
It was an awesome journey together with you. From sending monster gaps to smashing insane urban downhills. From Red Bull Rampage to so many videos on YouTube, you never failed to entertain.
Thank you for the great memories and the outstanding content you produced.
We wish you all the best for your future, keep on scrubbing Rem Dog.—Cube Bikes
Thank you Cube Bikes for four years! Our relationship has come to an end. Signing with Cube at the end of 2016 was very exciting as the brand was huge in Europe, but still pretty unknown in North America.
Cube trusted my ideas and gave me the freedom to pursue my vision of free riding on their bikes. From Red Bull Rampage and Urban Downhill to finding new lines on my favourite trails in Squamish, I have had so much fun on my rides!
I'm really proud of the work we have done together over the past four years. It's been a great experience and it has been super cool to see the bikes evolve the way they did, and I have learnt a lot along the way.
38 Comments
everyone getting into the sport here is buying heavily discounted cubes from bike shops.You can get the top of the line spec with carbon frame and fox factory suspension for like 2800 eurobucks sometimes.
Post a Comment