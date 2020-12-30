Video: Remy Metailler & Cube Bikes Part Ways After 4 Years Together

Thank you Cube Bikes for four years! Our relationship has come to an end. Signing with Cube at the end of 2016 was very exciting as the brand was huge in Europe, but still pretty unknown in North America.



Cube trusted my ideas and gave me the freedom to pursue my vision of free riding on their bikes. From Red Bull Rampage and Urban Downhill to finding new lines on my favourite trails in Squamish, I have had so much fun on my rides!



I'm really proud of the work we have done together over the past four years. It's been a great experience and it has been super cool to see the bikes evolve the way they did, and I have learnt a lot along the way.



Thank you again for your trust and support.



Cheers, Prost, Santé, Salud! — Remy Metailler