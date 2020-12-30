Video: Remy Metailler & Cube Bikes Part Ways After 4 Years Together

Dec 30, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesAfter 4 awesome years together with Remy Metailler the time has come to say goodbye.

It was an awesome journey together with you. From sending monster gaps to smashing insane urban downhills. From Red Bull Rampage to so many videos on YouTube, you never failed to entertain.

Thank you for the great memories and the outstanding content you produced.

We wish you all the best for your future, keep on scrubbing Rem Dog.Cube Bikes


bigquotesThank you Cube Bikes for four years! Our relationship has come to an end. Signing with Cube at the end of 2016 was very exciting as the brand was huge in Europe, but still pretty unknown in North America.

Cube trusted my ideas and gave me the freedom to pursue my vision of free riding on their bikes. From Red Bull Rampage and Urban Downhill to finding new lines on my favourite trails in Squamish, I have had so much fun on my rides!

I'm really proud of the work we have done together over the past four years. It's been a great experience and it has been super cool to see the bikes evolve the way they did, and I have learnt a lot along the way.

Thank you again for your trust and support.

Cheers, Prost, Santé, Salud!Remy Metailler



38 Comments

  • 24 0
 Sphere
  • 2 0
 Congrats on the rainbow stripes.
  • 1 1
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: hang on, is this a joke?
  • 20 0
 Would be fun to see Remy and Yoann on the same team. A good duo to promo a bike
  • 5 0
 or a shit-show hahaha
  • 7 0
 Ixs and Grim Donut x Pinkbike team
  • 3 0
 @cervo: I DONUT know if it would be a shit show. But a show for sure...
  • 7 0
 Yes! Remy and Yoann are some of the most fun riders to watch. Them on the same team would just be incredible youtube content. Love both of these riders.
  • 2 0
 @lehott: Now we're talking!!
  • 2 0
 @ModularSynth "The Gnarly Frenchies", "Would you like some French fries with your gnar?"
  • 13 1
 He was a bad investment for Cube. He rode so fast in his videos I only found out he was on a Cube today in this article! Wink
  • 13 1
 Dang. Cube's really having to free up some cash to cover the Hart tab.
  • 1 7
flag amarks720 (45 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 *insert grimace emoji here* Yeah, you hate to see it. Hart will obviously get some good results, but I think it's a shame to let Remy go. All he needed to do was release a few more edits and he'd be good to go!
  • 39 2
 @amarks720: Riders can decide the future of a relationship too.
  • 5 0
 Cube payroll for 2021 is just one bloke putting bikes into boxes and Danny.
  • 6 0
 Remi is awesome and a loss to Cube. TBH though, I have not seen any Cube bikes here in the PNW (I guess I should ride more than Squamish and the North Shore to find them) but they probably are around here somewhere. With where Remi is located, it would be great for Commencal to be his fame sponsor. They are in Squamish so he can certainly push the brand. Yoann did a fantastic job but his videos weren't as frequent as Remis'. I miss the "Into the gnar (Use Yoann's accent for this)" but I am glad Remi became more frequent. So, here's hoping that Commencal pick him up.
  • 1 0
 i've never seen a cube, and i travel a lot cuz my hometown trails stink.
  • 3 0
 You don't see many Cube bikes in the U.K. either.Wonder where the sales base is?
  • 4 0
 Between a good amount of riding in WA, OR, ID, and some CA & MT, I’ve never seen a cube bike in person.
  • 3 0
 @jase111171: germany
  • 2 0
 @jase111171: germany

everyone getting into the sport here is buying heavily discounted cubes from bike shops.You can get the top of the line spec with carbon frame and fox factory suspension for like 2800 eurobucks sometimes.
  • 1 0
 @Upduro: yeh,I know they're a German brand.They are unbelievably cheap second hand here.Hopefully having Danny Hart on board might raise their profile like he did with Saracen.
  • 1 0
 I was wondering the same thing. Apparently there are 13 stores in BC that sell them but I'm not sure how many of them carry inventory or if they can just order you one. Aside from Remy's edits I'm not sure I'd even know that cube exists. Always seemed like an odd relationship given they weren't doing anything else to promote the brand here in Canada. Was glad Remy had the support though and hopefully his new deal is even better! One of the best riders on the planet.
  • 7 0
 Let’s sum all of these up and make it easy- “Everyone quits their current team and a change will be made.”
  • 1 0
 I know right? It seems like that....
  • 5 0
 Damn, Remy was the only cool thing about Cube
  • 1 0
 Ha so true
  • 5 0
 I heard he's going to CCM...Canadian Tire represents Yo!!
  • 2 0
 Given the number of riders he has filmed with on Devinci Spartan's this last year (free marketing for Devinci) it would be fail on their part not to become his frame sponsor
  • 3 0
 Seems like transition has been building a pretty solid freeride team, could see that working
  • 1 0
 Would make sense he moves to a North American brand. One that has a relationship with his other sponsor, Jensons. Likely based in the PNW and with a variety of offering in their lineup, including e-bikes...
  • 4 1
 Welcome to commencal canada
  • 3 0
 Yoann and Remi on the new Forbidden freeride machine....
  • 2 0
 Given the number of weekly videos he posts here, I'd figure Squamish or Pinkbike would sponser him at this point.
  • 2 0
 Cube, has had a change of Heart on its riders on representatives.
  • 2 0
 Holy shit, everything is blowing up! :O
  • 2 0
 Holy bicycle riding!
  • 2 0
 REM DOG - really?????

Post a Comment



