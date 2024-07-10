Powered by Outside

Video: Remy Metailler & Geoff Gulevich Ride the North Shore

Jul 10, 2024
by Rémy Métailler  



The North Shore is home of some many legendary freeriders such as Tippie, Vanderham, Simmons, Watson, Gully and more. I grew up watching edits from there and it is only less than 1 hour away from Squamish (unless you decide to head there on a Friday afternoon during the long week end), and yet I hardly go down there to ride. Every time, I go though, I feel like I have been missing out for many years.

Cambodia and Cabin trail have been re-worked on recently, and Cambodia has now be sanctioned. It's a pretty long lap, and we missed doing the upper part of CBC, but that gives me an excuse to head back there soon.

Geoff Gulevich knows this trails well and has been shredding them for a long time. Following someone like him down there is a blast.

