Video: Rémy Métailler & His Drone Operator Make For An Impossibly Smooth Combo at Sun Peaks Bike Park

Rémy Métailler headed to Sun Peaks Bike Park at the beginning of August with drone operator is Raphaël Boudreault-Simard and photographer Alexandre Chapellier to create this gorgeous video. Metailler's smooth riding style pairs perfectly with the long, smooth drone shots and Sun Peaks Bike Park is a stunning setting.
|Because the shadow of the drone is visible on the shots if sunny, we did our best to only shot when it was cloudy. A lot of waiting around but it worked out well in the end.
When shooting a drone video like this one, we focus on long actions instead of just one shot like a normal video. So many things to time with the drone and the riding, we would usually shoot long segments of 1 minute to 2 minutes of riding in one go. That made it more fun for me, but also more physical... Hiking back up to redo a shot this long was a mission!—Remy Metailler
Rémy Métailler @remymetailler
Raphaël Boudreault-Simard @flowmotionaerials
Alexandre Chapellier @the_frenchliner
Support from Propain Bikes, GoPro and Sun Peaks Bike Park.
