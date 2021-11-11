Video: Remy Metailler & Mason Mashon Shred Pemberton

Nov 11, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  

It was a pleasure to follow Mason Mashon in the Traditional Territory of the Lil'wat Nation for today's video. Mason [Saddle Lake Cree descent] is a talented multi-sport athlete, and also a professional photographer. In this episode, we discuss the importance of land acknowledgement, and some of the resources available to help others do so as well.

Learn more about the places your ride: Check out www.maps.fpcc.ca or www.native-land.ca

Find Resurrectum on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/resurrectum/

Follow Mason and I on social media: @mason_mashon @remymetailler
Additional photo: Diane Lepage and Jussi Grznar

Ressurectum Trail Preview

Photo Jussi Grznar

Photo Mason Mashon

Photo Dian Lepage

Mason Mashon riding a technical line in interior British Columbia filming for Dirt Diaries.


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 I think you have a Canadian goose or two caught in your wheels @5:08. ...honestly my preferred alternative to a bell.
Nice edit, well done. Fall riding is the best riding
  • 1 0
 I think Remy is getting close to jumping the shark and going full wokist on the land/native thing....

just jump your bike dude....
  • 2 0
 "Yeah Buddy!" - Remy Metailler & Ronnie Coleman

Post a Comment



