Video: Remy Metailler & Mason Mashon Shred Pemberton

It was a pleasure to follow Mason Mashon in the Traditional Territory of the Lil'wat Nation for today's video. Mason [Saddle Lake Cree descent] is a talented multi-sport athlete, and also a professional photographer. In this episode, we discuss the importance of land acknowledgement, and some of the resources available to help others do so as well.
Learn more about the places your ride: Check out www.maps.fpcc.ca
or www.native-land.ca
Find Resurrectum on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/resurrectum/
Follow Mason and I on social media: @mason_mashon @remymetailler
Additional photo: Diane Lepage and Jussi Grznar
3 Comments
Nice edit, well done. Fall riding is the best riding
just jump your bike dude....
Post a Comment