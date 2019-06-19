Video: Remy Metailler & Matt Beer Ride Double Black Trail in Pemberton

PHD is a double black trail located 10km south of Pemberton (20km north of Whistler). To lead me down this trail, who better than 2-time DH Canadian Champion Matt Beer?
This trail is a must ride in the Sea to Sky Area. It can be shuttled, but out of respect of the trail, I advise you to pedal to it. It’s about 1.5 hours of pedaling at a slow pace. Be aware of the risks, there is not much around, not many riders ride this trail. Go in a group.
Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!
What trail should I ride next?
