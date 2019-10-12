Video: Remy Metailler and Matt Walker Ride an Urban Downhill Race Course in Bogota

Oct 12, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  

How gnarly is urban downhill? That new track is so cool to ride. Loving it.

During that training lap, I follow Fly Racing Team mate Matt Walker (@mattjwalker) from New Zealand. You must know him from World Cup Downhill, Enduro World Series or Crankworx.

Urban downhill is really unique because it brings the sport directly to the people in the cities. Kids and adults love watching us go fast on the stairs and it gives a dream to follow for many people there.

That new track in Ciudad Bolivar, in Bogota Colombia is no joke! Fast, gnarly and sketchy but it's a tone of fun to ride! So many people, cars, dogs and cats to avoid to make it more interesting.

Course Preview with Matt Walker

Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or Youtube

#bogota #urbandownhill #mtb

Bogota

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 I wouldn't be able to wear pants if I had balls that big.
  • 1 0
 Who let the dogs out?
  • 2 0
 Ha ha ha nailed it ! And yeah the real Matt walker ! The electrician !
  • 1 0
 Damn Matt. Get it kid

