Video: Remy Metailler & Richie Schley Ride Hangover Trail in Sedona

During the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival, freeride legend Richie Schley and I went for a spin on the famous Hangover. Unfortunately, we got caught in a bit of windstorm and were not able to ride some of the alternative lines, but it was still a fun lap and another must ride in Sedona.See the trail on Trailforks here Additional photos by @trevorlydenphotoFollow Richie Schley and I on social media: @richieschley and @remymetailler If you have missed it, check out the Hiline video with @natehills1: