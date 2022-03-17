Video: Remy Metailler & Richie Schley Ride Hangover Trail in Sedona

During the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival, freeride legend Richie Schley and I went for a spin on the famous Hangover. Unfortunately, we got caught in a bit of windstorm and were not able to ride some of the alternative lines, but it was still a fun lap and another must ride in Sedona.
See the trail on Trailforks here
.
Additional photos by @trevorlydenphoto
Follow Richie Schley and I on social media: @richieschley
and @remymetailler
If you have missed it, check out the Hiline video with @natehills1:
0 Comments
Post a Comment