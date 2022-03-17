close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Remy Metailler & Richie Schley Ride Hangover Trail in Sedona

Mar 17, 2022
by Rémy Métailler  

During the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival, freeride legend Richie Schley and I went for a spin on the famous Hangover. Unfortunately, we got caught in a bit of windstorm and were not able to ride some of the alternative lines, but it was still a fun lap and another must ride in Sedona.

See the trail on Trailforks here.


Additional photos by @trevorlydenphoto

Follow Richie Schley and I on social media: @richieschley and @remymetailler
If you have missed it, check out the Hiline video with @natehills1:


New video on Hangover on the channel Photo by Trevor Lyden





Regions in Article
Schnebly Hill

Trails in Article
Hangover

Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler Richie Schley


Must Read This Week
Review: Scott Spark RC World Cup - 120mm Is The New XC
51420 views
14 More Bikes That Could See an Update in 2022
49601 views
Spotted: A Closer Look at the New Intense Prototype DH Bike
43775 views
Slack Randoms: AWD Bikes, eBike Grand Prix, World's Lightest Carbon Cranks & More
38366 views
Results: Camille Balanche & Loris Vergier Win the Brioude DH Cup
37054 views
Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More
34630 views
Creative Drivetrain Parts, Locking Handlebars, & Storage Solutions - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
34409 views
Bike Check: Madnes Bicycles' Made-in-France 'Stellar 27.5' Enduro Bike
30177 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007878
Mobile Version of Website