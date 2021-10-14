Video: Remy Metailler & Steve Vanderhoek Attempt Huge New Features in Squamish

Last Thursday was my first day riding with Steve Vanderhoek since we both got injured this summer. In this video we ride some new features and discuss of bike technique, set up and getting back on the bike after being hurt.
Video and photos by Joel Clifton.
Dude is so good both at riding and talking about riding. The hop onto off camber slab ride is just ultimate level of bonkers.
All seriousness sick video
