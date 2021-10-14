Video: Remy Metailler & Steve Vanderhoek Attempt Huge New Features in Squamish

Oct 14, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  

Last Thursday was my first day riding with Steve Vanderhoek since we both got injured this summer. In this video we ride some new features and discuss of bike technique, set up and getting back on the bike after being hurt.

Video and photos by Joel Clifton.

15 Comments

  • 22 1
 ‘’That rock surface is so smooth you could ride it with a road bike’’

- 2021 Redbull Rampage viewer
  • 8 1
 ahaha
  • 8 0
 “Finally, some real freeride content.”

- 2021 Redbull Rampage viewer
  • 4 8
flag nvranka (28 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 they wouldn't be wrong... rampage is has certainly become more supercross than motocross.
  • 2 0
 @nvranka: Have you ever wondered what the difference between freeride and slope style is? Consequence. Now I'm not saying slope features don't have consequences, they do, just not the same kind of "don't fall or you are likely to die" kind of consequences that makes freeride the spectacle it is. Mountain biking is a sport of progression, and like it or not, freeride is progressing. Bigger, faster, crazier tricks. The consequences and risks are INCREASING. While the polished features and smoother lips and landings give the appearance of softening or dumbing things down, what you are actually looking at is risk mitigation. Controlling the risks you don't want in order to allow the risks you do want.
  • 9 0
 Been to Rampage 4 times, and unless you have been there, I doubt anyone realizes how gnarly it is. I remember the the start of the 2014/2015 and 2016/2017/2021 sites were so exposed I was feeling dizzy. It takes a while to get used to the dirt, the exposure, the wind, but also the building and some the hardest section are the most simple once.So exited to see everyone send it tomorrow. Watching practice made me realize how much I miss it.
  • 1 0
 @letsgoridebikes18: I nearly think its the opposite. the smoother lips and landings allow them to go faster and do bigger tricks which increase the consequence when you screw up. Tricks win you rampage so there is a lot of pressure on them to pull off something crazy.
  • 1 0
 @ajaxwalker: ding ding
  • 4 0
 He didn't do a single flip or bar spin? Is it even mountain biking???

Dude is so good both at riding and talking about riding. The hop onto off camber slab ride is just ultimate level of bonkers.
  • 3 0
 Remy is really a Surgeon on the bike, precise and clean.
  • 3 0
 Love your vids remy
  • 2 0
 photos help as I am desensitised
  • 1 0
 "Such manicured trails, this is basically slopestyle"

- 2021 Redbull Rampage viewer

All seriousness sick video
  • 2 0
 1-2-3 baguette!
  • 1 0
 O.O

Post a Comment



