Video: Rémy Métailler & Steve Vanderhoek Ride Big Lines in Squamish

Aug 19, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  

Steve and I went and rode some spicy lines around Squamish. Steve and I did another video during the morning so it was a big day and as always Steve was super dialed on his bike, making everything look way too easy. His breaking control and strength on the bike is incredible. On the last shot, and the last line of the day a tiny mistake made him have a super gnarly crash.

At no moment during the day, I thought Steve was out of control or close to make a mistake. That shows that our sport is dangerous and even when well prepared small mistakes can have big consequences.

Fortunately, it's only a small fracture in his wrist and it should be back soon on his bike.

Filmed and edited by Joel Clifton

Riding by @svanderhoek and @remymetailler






24 Comments

  • 13 0
 22:10

You're welcome Smile
  • 6 0
 You have no idea how gnarly jumping into In & Out is unless you've been there, not, even, close.

Props to Steve for trying !!
  • 1 0
 On a completely different topic. Dont you think that the tyres sound like they are made out of the hardest compound on earth? I dont ride slabs here in Germany but over stones they never sound like that. What compound are you using, maxxterra?
  • 5 0
 Maxx grip and lowwww psi
  • 2 0
 @stevev88: haha crazy. Thanks for the answer. cheers heal up quick!
  • 3 0
 Rémy - stops like a champ almost anywhere on the trail

add 50Ib - Steve - does not stop
  • 1 0
 the law of diminishing returns
  • 10 0
 I work with what I got haha
  • 1 1
 True. Light guys get away with dumb stuff for that reason.
  • 2 0
 Dominions vs. Codes??
  • 3 0
 That was a burly crash @stevev88, you're a gnarly SOB! Get well, stoked to see more when you're back on the bike!
  • 2 0
 Love the content you guys are putting out and how you actually break down how to ride this stuff. Keep up the good work!
Ps.
Is Steve and his bike ok?
  • 3 0
 Yeah, when Steve V says how savage something is... Be afraid.
  • 2 0
 Surprise cameo by Alice Cooper at 0:57
  • 2 0
 it's pronounced "mill-e-wah-que" which is Algonquin for "the good land."
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: You've just inspired me to put that next-up in the movie queue.
  • 1 0
 what in the world is that witchcraft @17:23?! Good stuff (despite Steve's crash and injury - HEAL UP!)
  • 1 0
 Broken my wrist a few times, between years of kickboxing and one OTB incident. Heal up dood!
  • 2 0
 yeah buddy!
  • 1 0
 Soooo good! Aside from the crash of course, heal up @stevev88 !
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



