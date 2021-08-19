Video: Rémy Métailler & Steve Vanderhoek Ride Big Lines in Squamish

Steve and I went and rode some spicy lines around Squamish. Steve and I did another video during the morning so it was a big day and as always Steve was super dialed on his bike, making everything look way too easy. His breaking control and strength on the bike is incredible. On the last shot, and the last line of the day a tiny mistake made him have a super gnarly crash.
At no moment during the day, I thought Steve was out of control or close to make a mistake. That shows that our sport is dangerous and even when well prepared small mistakes can have big consequences.
Fortunately, it's only a small fracture in his wrist and it should be back soon on his bike.
Filmed and edited by Joel Clifton
Riding by @svanderhoek and @remymetailler
