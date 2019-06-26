Video: Remy Metailler & The Pinkbike Privateer Ride the Most Difficult Lap in Squamish

This is considered the hardest legal trail in Squamish according to the locals. It is actually three trails that link together with a few uphills and connectors: Value Added, Penthouse, and Larvicide.
To lead me down this trail, I chose the famous Adam Price, also known as the Pinkbike Privateer.
This trail is one of my favourites in the Sea to Sky Area. It is a 45 min pedal from Perth Road.
If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Squamish Off-Road Cycling Association
.
Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!
What trail should I ride next?
Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or Youtube
Subscribe on YouTube: @remymetailler
Follow on Instagram: @remymetailler
and @adamprice90
3 Comments
Post a Comment