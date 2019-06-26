VIDEOS

Video: Remy Metailler & The Pinkbike Privateer Ride the Most Difficult Lap in Squamish

Jun 26, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  


This is considered the hardest legal trail in Squamish according to the locals. It is actually three trails that link together with a few uphills and connectors: Value Added, Penthouse, and Larvicide.

To lead me down this trail, I chose the famous Adam Price, also known as the Pinkbike Privateer.

This trail is one of my favourites in the Sea to Sky Area. It is a 45 min pedal from Perth Road.






If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Squamish Off-Road Cycling Association.

Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!

What trail should I ride next?

Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or Youtube

Subscribe on YouTube: @remymetailler

Follow on Instagram: @remymetailler and @adamprice90

Regions in Article
Alice Lake & Highlands

Trails in Article
Value Added, Larvicide, Penthouse

Must Read This Week
Reminder: Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
73809 views
Richie Rude Announces Return to the EWS
63149 views
Martin Maes Tests Positive for Masking Agent at EWS Rotorua & Tasmania, Receives 90 Day ‘Non-Intentional’ Suspension
55466 views
First Look: The New Specialized Fuse is a Hardtail, Built for Fun
52826 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who's Breaking Bikes These Days?
45812 views
The MTB Aesthetic - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
43295 views
Yoann Barelli Out for 6 Months With ACL Injury
41284 views
8 Bike Checks from Allos - French Enduro Series
38941 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 The way Remy says, "for f*cks sake" at 7:48 leads me to believe his accent everywhere else is fake!
  • + 3
 Slabalicious!
  • + 1
 oh yeah!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.054796
Mobile Version of Website