Video: Remy Metailler & Yoann Barelli Prepare for Tour de Gnar

Yoann and I have different riding styles but a very similar approach to a line or a feature. We put a lot of preparation and thought into riding the most difficult lines around and it's something we want to communicate on, especially as the summer is here and more people confident and sending it down the trails.In this video, we ride some of the most difficult features around while showing our approach and method. Hopefully this video helps people of all level understanding what goes behind riding something spicy. It's also for us a great way to keep our skills sharp and keep progressing.Video and photos by @alexchapellier