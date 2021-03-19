Video: Remy Metailler & Yoann Barelli Try to Ride One of the Gnarliest Lines in Squamish

Well, you may have seen a lot of clip of me riding this line in Squamish since the end of 2019, but you have not yet seen a clip of Yoann Barelli riding a top to bottom, even less a follow-cam down it. That day, that was our plan.
Unfortunately, we made mistakes and instead of collecting epic footage, we captured a massive crash. Everything was lined up for success but when pushing the limits of what can be ridden, accidents can happen... Don't worry Yoann is all good and episode 2 will be coming soon!
Watch the full line ridden in the snow:
Photo by AJ Barlas
