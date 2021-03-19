Video: Remy Metailler & Yoann Barelli Try to Ride One of the Gnarliest Lines in Squamish

by Rémy Métailler  


Well, you may have seen a lot of clip of me riding this line in Squamish since the end of 2019, but you have not yet seen a clip of Yoann Barelli riding a top to bottom, even less a follow-cam down it. That day, that was our plan.

Unfortunately, we made mistakes and instead of collecting epic footage, we captured a massive crash. Everything was lined up for success but when pushing the limits of what can be ridden, accidents can happen... Don't worry Yoann is all good and episode 2 will be coming soon!

Watch the full line ridden in the snow:


Follow Yoann and I on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/yoannbarelli and http://www.instagram.com/remymetailler

Subscribe to the channel for Episode 2 and more videos: http://youtube.com/c/remymetailler

Photo by AJ Barlas



3 Comments

  • 3 0
 You know it's bad when Steve V's like, "Nope."
  • 2 0
 when Remy Metailler & Yoann Barelli "try" to ride it, makes me wonder, what sort of madman built it and for whom?
  • 1 0
 Once again, stupid helmet choice

