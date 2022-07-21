Video: Remy Metailler Attempts the World's Steepest Trail

Dead Dog in Golden is often considered as the steepest trail in the world. 306m long, 158m of elevation is pretty unique... The top bit is impressive but the second section is insane, especially when wet and the last part is where all the fun begins.
Find these trails on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/region/mount-7/?activitytype=1&z=13.0&lat=51.28445&lon=-116.90725
Check out the Golden Cycling Association: https://goldencyclingclub.com/
Photos and video by Alexandre Chapellier @thefrenchliner
