Video: Remy Metailler Attempts the World's Steepest Trail

Jul 21, 2022
by Rémy Métailler  
Dead Dog in Golden is often considered as the steepest trail in the world. 306m long, 158m of elevation is pretty unique... The top bit is impressive but the second section is insane, especially when wet and the last part is where all the fun begins.


Find these trails on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/region/mount-7/?activitytype=1&z=13.0&lat=51.28445&lon=-116.90725

Check out the Golden Cycling Association: https://goldencyclingclub.com/

Photos and video by Alexandre Chapellier @thefrenchliner

Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler


16 Comments

  • 15 1
 Remy: I'd like to think I'm a pretty good rider but this trail is really difficult and it looks like its my first day on a DH bike.

PB Comments: i'Ve sEeN diFFicUlTeR!
  • 10 1
 Trailforks has a fraction of whats truly out there..but that's a good thing
  • 9 0
 *steepest on Trailforks
  • 6 1
 there's steeper
  • 4 0
 That's the start of mount 7 psychosis, right?
  • 4 0
 Yes! Dead dog, moonshine, skidmark and then 5k
  • 2 0
 Just rode there a week or so ago. I skipped Dead Dog, but rode the rest of the route, and even then it scared me a bit. Skid Marks is no joke.
  • 2 0
 Nice video but .... too much speaking Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Evan Wall did it better....
  • 1 0
 Remy looks like me the first time i went down AA at snowshoe. Must be insane to pucker him like that.
  • 2 1
 There's one in Kamloops that would rival that.
  • 4 0
 Shut your big mouth
  • 1 0
 @ogjew: lol I should have said "there was a trail in Kamloops that would rival that" as it doesn't exist anymore
  • 1 0
 @WayneParsons: what was it called?
  • 1 0
 Would a mud spike have worked for the day?
  • 1 1
 Gave up halfway through. Does he every just ride the whole thing?





