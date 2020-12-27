Video: Rémy Métailler's Best iPhone Clips of 2020

Dec 27, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

Words: Rémy Métailler

2020 is coming to an end and as always I collected quite a few iPhone clips... It's been awesome to share these moments as to me they represent some memories that are stuck in my brain forever. Also some stressful and scary moments, who turned into a great time in the end.

Thanks to all my friends who helped filming that! All these clips were posted on my Instagram (@remymetailler), but I wanted to make them available to everybody.

Cheers to all the people out there who supported me!

Photon by One Up Components Sterling Laurence
Photo courtesy One Up Components / Sterling Lorence


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
10 Products I Loved In 2020: Mike Kazimer
90675 views
9 Products I (Mostly) Loved In 2020: Mike Levy
72821 views
First Look: Instinctiv's M Series Gearbox Trail Bikes
57200 views
Enter to Win the New Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
53641 views
10 Products I Loved in 2020: Daniel Sapp
51331 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro bikes VS the Impossible Climb
49856 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked To Flat at 1,000 FPS
48937 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Face the Efficiency Test
44665 views

4 Comments

  • 8 1
 100% the most rad rider of 2020. Brought us some of the best most consistent videos all year, thanks Remy!
  • 1 0
 It’s unbelievable how liquid he looks on the bike. Fascinating!
  • 1 0
 Remi vs. Woodlot 2021!!
  • 1 1
 Hold the phone horizontally brah

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007316
Mobile Version of Website