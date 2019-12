Video: Remy Metailler's Best of 2019 Trail Previews

What a year it has been! I started these trail previews around May and they have been the most fun thing ever. I spent more time than ever riding and it's been an awesome experience.I will be back doing many more in 2020, but for now, I have decided to select some of my favourite ones, in no particular order!1. Kirk McDowall down Cop Killer2. Seth Sherlock down Sourkraut3. Dylan Wolsky down Pleasure Trail4. Remy Metailler down Live Like Lisa5. Kirk McDowall down Rusty Trombone6. Kirk McDowall down Mackenzie Cruise7. Chris Kovarik down Hey Bud8. James Ivory down PamplemousseTo watch all of them make sure to check the playlist and subscribe to the channel here Thanks for following along and subscribing! Your support means a lot and I’m looking forward to creating more content. Let me know of any ideas!Once again, thank you so much to the builders, the different bike associations, as well as the riders. Make sure to support your local bike community and association.What trail should I ride next?