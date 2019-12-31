Video: Remy Metailler's Best of 2019 Trail Previews

Dec 31, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  


What a year it has been! I started these trail previews around May and they have been the most fun thing ever. I spent more time than ever riding and it's been an awesome experience.

I will be back doing many more in 2020, but for now, I have decided to select some of my favourite ones, in no particular order!

1. Kirk McDowall down Cop Killer
2. Seth Sherlock down Sourkraut
3. Dylan Wolsky down Pleasure Trail
4. Remy Metailler down Live Like Lisa
5. Kirk McDowall down Rusty Trombone
6. Kirk McDowall down Mackenzie Cruise
7. Chris Kovarik down Hey Bud
8. James Ivory down Pamplemousse

To watch all of them make sure to check the playlist and subscribe to the channel here

Thanks for following along and subscribing! Your support means a lot and I’m looking forward to creating more content. Let me know of any ideas!

Once again, thank you so much to the builders, the different bike associations, as well as the riders. Make sure to support your local bike community and association.

What trail should I ride next?

YouTube

Instagram

Trail Preview Best Of on my channel

New Trail Preview

New trail preview up on Youtube https www.youtube.com watch v 8Y 4Klj0Gy4 feature youtu.be

Best day. Trail preview is on Youtube at 8am tomorrow.

New video on Youtube with Pro Tips from Chris Kovarik

Trail Preview on my Youtube.

Trail Preview video with Dylan Wolsky on Rigs in Zen and Pleasure Trail.


Posted In:
Videos Chris Kovarik Kirk Mcdowall Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Recovering From 'Life Threatening' Crash
64424 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
63073 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes VS The Impossible Climb
52116 views
Field Test: Enduro vs Force 29 vs Slayer vs Mojo HD5 vs SB165 - 2020 Enduro Bikes
48434 views
Jared Graves & Specialized Part Ways
42902 views
Andreu Lacondeguy Bids Farewell to YT Industries
40862 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Field Test Bike Do You Want to Try?
38148 views
Inside We Are One Composites: Hand Laid in Canada
32083 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.006965
Mobile Version of Website