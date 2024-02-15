Video: Remy Metailler Breaks Down the Brutus Road Gap for Alex Chapellier

In Vancouver, there are a few iconic features you can find on the trails, and the Brutus Road Gap is one of them. It really is a prefect drop and attracts people every week end.
It's fairly big and intimidating, and my friend Alexandre Chapellier has looked at it many times but never done it. When he told me he was considering doing it, I thought I could help him with the process. Before heading to Brutus we warmed up on some technical trail and a smaller drop, and then finished the day by a shuttle on some faster tracks.
Follow Alex and I on social media: @alexchapellier @remymetailler
Video and photos by @owenheselden