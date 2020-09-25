Video: Remy Metailler Chases Down Cole Bernier at Big White Bike Park

Sep 25, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

I had never seen a bike like that before! 3 wheels and a motor!

Cole Bernier and I met at the Big White Bike Park, and I was not to sure how capable this bike was. Cole is a shredder! He comes from Motocross, and I guess you can tell from his skills and bike control! Well I was not expecting him to be that fast! This thing rips! Faster than the Grin Donut maybe...?

You may also remember my video with Stacy Kohut. It was a complete different bike, check it out here!

Check out his Instagram: @cbreezy614
Cole's bike: www.bowheadcorp.com

Thank you Big White Bike Park for having us: https://www.bigwhite.com/summer/bike-big-white

New video with Cole Bernier

New video with Cole and his 3 wheel bike on the channel.

New video with Cole Bernier


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Commencal Meta TR 29 - T is for Turbo
71466 views
Final Results: EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
70191 views
First Look: Actofive Unveils Fully CNC'd Aluminum P-Train
55950 views
Spotted: Norco's Aluminum High Pivot, Long-Travel Something?
51852 views
Slack Randoms: Spokeless e-Bikes, XC Carnage & Faked Bike Flips?
51174 views
Bike Check: Lewis Buchanan's Prototype Forbidden Race Bike - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
48068 views
Rose Bikes Stops Selling Bikes in the UK Due to Brake Lever Laws
47109 views
11 Retro Downhill Bikes From the South Australian State Downhill Championships
43645 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 this looks like a s*** ton of fun Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Fuck yeh Cole!
  • 2 0
 Bike check?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009641
Mobile Version of Website