Video: Remy Metailler Chases Down Cole Bernier at Big White Bike Park

I had never seen a bike like that before! 3 wheels and a motor!
Cole Bernier and I met at the Big White Bike Park, and I was not to sure how capable this bike was. Cole is a shredder! He comes from Motocross, and I guess you can tell from his skills and bike control! Well I was not expecting him to be that fast! This thing rips! Faster than the Grin Donut maybe...?
You may also remember my video with Stacy Kohut. It was a complete different bike, check it out here
!
Check out his Instagram: @cbreezy614
Cole's bike: www.bowheadcorp.com
Thank you Big White Bike Park for having us: https://www.bigwhite.com/summer/bike-big-white
