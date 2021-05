It's always a great time to ride with Jackson. I met him in 2013, and ever since he keeps impressing me. Right now he is ready for his first World Cup season as a Junior and the skills he has on a bike are just ridiculous. Racing, doing tricks, going big...Anyways, we rode some of his favourite trails, and some of the lines he trained on this winter before heading to Europe.Watch the previous video with Jackson from 2020:Thanks to the trail builders out there!