Video: Remy Metailler Chases World Cup Racer Forrest Riesco

Nov 13, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

It is always a blast to ride with Forrest Riesco! Such a fast guy, a ton of style and skills. We rode a day at the Coast Gravity Park, then for this video headed to a few classic trails of Roberts Creek.

The trails we rode: t I Trail: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/itrail/
and Hand Solo: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/hand-solo/

Support these trails: https://www.cmbta.ca/

Follow Forrest and me on Instagram: @forrestriesco @remymetailler
