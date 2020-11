Video: Remy Metailler Chases World Cup Racer Forrest Riesco

It is always a blast to ride with Forrest Riesco! Such a fast guy, a ton of style and skills. We rode a day at the Coast Gravity Park, then for this video headed to a few classic trails of Roberts Creek.The trails we rode: t I Trail: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/itrail/ and Hand Solo: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/hand-solo/ Support these trails: https://www.cmbta.ca/ Follow Forrest and me on Instagram: @forrestriesco Subscribe to the channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler