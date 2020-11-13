Video: Remy Metailler Chases World Cup Racer Forrest Riesco

It is always a blast to ride with Forrest Riesco! Such a fast guy, a ton of style and skills. We rode a day at the Coast Gravity Park, then for this video headed to a few classic trails of Roberts Creek.
The trails we rode: t I Trail: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/itrail/
and Hand Solo: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/hand-solo/
Support these trails: https://www.cmbta.ca/
Follow Forrest and me on Instagram: @forrestriesco @remymetailler
Subscribe to the channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler
0 Comments
Post a Comment