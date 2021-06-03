Video: Remy Metailler Coaches a Local Squamish Rider with Some of his Top Riding Tips

Jun 3, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  


Jack is my neighbour and when I first rode with him I noticed he was doing a few errors with his riding that most people seem to be doing as well.

So I thought I could coach him and hopefully help other riders to progress as well. It was great to see so much progress in such a short period. Hopefully it helps you as well!

Thank you to SORCA and the trail builder for the work.

Support Squamish's trails https://sorca.ca/

Follow on Instagram: @remymetailler https://www.instagram.com/remymetailler/

Filmed and edited by Joel Clifton.

Pro Tips to progress at riding your bike

