Video: Rémy Métailler Puts Cube's New DH Rig Through its Paces in Whistler
Aug 5, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
supports HTML5 video
Remy Metailler rides the Cube Two 15 2019
by
remymetailler
Views: 204
Faves:
10
Comments: 2
Cube Two15 2019 in the Whistler Bike Park Filmed by @doitforthegraeme
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 1
splsce
(0 mins ago)
Only 2 minutes?!
[Reply]
