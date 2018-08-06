VIDEOS

Video: Rémy Métailler Puts Cube's New DH Rig Through its Paces in Whistler

Aug 5, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Remy Metailler rides the Cube Two 15 2019

by remymetailler
Views: 204    Faves: 10    Comments: 2


Cube Two15 2019 in the Whistler Bike Park Filmed by @doitforthegraeme

Must Read This Week
Review: Commencal's Supreme DH 29 is an Unflinching Race Weapon
114852 views
Prototype Bikes, Wheels & More From the 2018 US Open of Mountain Biking
52969 views
10 Enduro Bikes - Ard Rock Festival 2018
50046 views
Must Watch: Brett Rheeder's Moody Short Film 'Beautiful Idiot' is Sublime
47753 views
Video: Every Single Trick in Dennis Enarson's New 'Caps Lock' Video is a Banger
44274 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Posts, Handlebars, Bikes & More - August 2018
43478 views
DH & XC World Champs Teams Announced
39830 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Teaches Adam Important Racing Skills - The Privateer Episode 6
29106 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Only 2 minutes?!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024481
Mobile Version of Website