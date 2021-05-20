Video: Remy Metailler Follows Chris Kovarik in Pemberton

Chris Kovarik is the corner master. Always rocks the flat pedals, drifts most of the time but also can be super-efficient. Some of you may remember that time where he put down 14 seconds to second place during his winning run in Fort William, 2002.
For this video we rode some of Chris's favourite trail in Pemberton, Overnight Sensation.
Shout out to the builders and PORCA: PORCA.
Last time I had rode with Chris, we had ridden Hey Bud in Whistler.
Chris's signature move!
12 Comments
Post a Comment