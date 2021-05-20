Video: Remy Metailler Follows Chris Kovarik in Pemberton

May 20, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  

Chris Kovarik is the corner master. Always rocks the flat pedals, drifts most of the time but also can be super-efficient. Some of you may remember that time where he put down 14 seconds to second place during his winning run in Fort William, 2002.

For this video we rode some of Chris's favourite trail in Pemberton, Overnight Sensation.

Shout out to the builders and PORCA: PORCA.

Last time I had rode with Chris, we had ridden Hey Bud in Whistler.


Chris's signature move!

New Trail Preview


Videos Riding Videos Chris Kovarik Remy Metailler


12 Comments

  • 6 0
 Super sick!!! That guy can shred! I still ride my flat pedals and I love em! Sick video and riding as always!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 2 13
flag kanoakea-mtb (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 why so much hype. chill on the exclamation points.
  • 10 0
 @kanoakea-mtb: Why so negative, let @noakeabean enjoy himself.
  • 3 0
 @kanoakea-mtb: cuz it's Kovarik man! He deserves more exclamation marks!
  • 1 0
 @modvelo: ik ik, it's a joke. hes my friend.
  • 1 0
 @modvelo: do you not see in @noakeabean and @kanoakea-mtb that the name noakea is in kanoakea?
  • 1 0
 @eric-w: fair point. fair point
  • 1 0
 That section starting at 11 min was bonkers. Also Kovarik absolutely kills it.
  • 2 0
 That was absolutely epic. Love the raw style and speed of Kovarik on flats, drifting like the boss he is! Probably my favorit rider to what.
  • 1 0
 demo video for "6 things trail builders hate"?
  • 1 2
 Sick skills for sure but major berm skidders. Trail builders unite!!!!

Post a Comment



