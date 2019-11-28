Video: Remy Metailler Follows Fabien Cousinie Down Squamish's Best Jump Trail

This time we are in Squamish, with my French buddy Fabien Cousinie, who recently moved to Squamish. Hot Tuna, Slippery Salmon, and Man Boobs are some of Fabien's favourite trails.
Fabien has raced World Cups for a number of years, as well as Enduro World Series, and Dual Slalom, but he is now the team owner of the Polygon World Cup Team, and has different other projects on the go such as Bike Travel Destination.
We rode three trails in Squamish and the first two that were built by Curtis Bennett run amazing.
Excuse the low light. This is Squamish in the fall. It’s dark and things can get a bit shaky, especially at this speed!
If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Squamish Off Road Cycling Association: sorca.ca
this way you will be able to support trails like this one!
Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work! What trail should I ride next?
