Video: Remy Metailler Follows Geoff Gulevich Down a North Shore Classic

What a better guide for a classic North Shore trail than Geoff Gulevich AKA Gully.
We chose a beautiful day, but still a bit cold and icy. Lower down the conditions were pretty great and that made a fun day. It was my first day on these trails, and I will definitely be back. Riding behind Gully was a great way to learn the quick lines!
Support the trails by getting your membership here: https://nsmba.ca/
Trails we rode: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/corkscrew/https://www.trailforks.com/trails/pingu/https://www.trailforks.com/trails/boogieman/https://www.trailforks.com/trails/boogie-nights/
Follow Geoff and I: @geoffgulevich @remymetailler
Subscribe to the channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler
Photo courtesy from Chris Robanske:
0 Comments
Post a Comment