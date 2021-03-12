Video: Remy Metailler Follows Geoff Gulevich Down a North Shore Classic

Mar 12, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  


What a better guide for a classic North Shore trail than Geoff Gulevich AKA Gully.

We chose a beautiful day, but still a bit cold and icy. Lower down the conditions were pretty great and that made a fun day. It was my first day on these trails, and I will definitely be back. Riding behind Gully was a great way to learn the quick lines!

Support the trails by getting your membership here: https://nsmba.ca/

Trails we rode:
https://www.trailforks.com/trails/corkscrew/
https://www.trailforks.com/trails/pingu/
https://www.trailforks.com/trails/boogieman/
https://www.trailforks.com/trails/boogie-nights/

Follow Geoff and I: @geoffgulevich @remymetailler

Subscribe to the channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler

Photo courtesy from Chris Robanske:


