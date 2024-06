For the last day of our trip in Norway, Geoff Gulevich and I headed to Midsundtrappene where a giant set of stairs was built from the ocean all the way to the top of the mountain. The built started in 2016 and was completed in 2022.We hiked up 659m of elevation and 3292 stairs to the most spectacular view. The way down was definitely a challenge technically and physically!Photos by Chris Holter