If you have been to Whistler or looked at videos from the Whistler Bike Park:A: You must have heard of or seen Stacy KohutB: You must have been blown away by his riding.I met Stacy in 2013, and obviously had seen his videos before. What a treat to follow him down his favourite lap in the mountain and watch him.Follow Stacy Kohut on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StacyKohut.4x