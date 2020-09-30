Video: Remy Metailler Follows Steve Vanderhoek Down the Gnarliest Trail on Vancouver's North Shore

Steve Vanderhoek and I filmed a video on his crazy features a few weeks ago. It was pretty stressful to ride some of it!
What we did not do that day was a follow cam down the entire line. Probably because it was too gnarly... After some thinking, we felt confident enough to try and thought he would be a cool entry for the GoPro Best Line Challenge
.
Unfortunately, things did not work out as well as we had hoped but we still had a great time and were stoked to link up that first line! Definitely will be back to ride some more stuff with Steve!
To see the video where we check out all the features and how we approach them, click here:
