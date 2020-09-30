Video: Remy Metailler Follows Steve Vanderhoek Down the Gnarliest Trail on Vancouver's North Shore

Sep 30, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

Steve Vanderhoek and I filmed a video on his crazy features a few weeks ago. It was pretty stressful to ride some of it!

What we did not do that day was a follow cam down the entire line. Probably because it was too gnarly... After some thinking, we felt confident enough to try and thought he would be a cool entry for the GoPro Best Line Challenge.

Unfortunately, things did not work out as well as we had hoped but we still had a great time and were stoked to link up that first line! Definitely will be back to ride some more stuff with Steve!

To see the video where we check out all the features and how we approach them, click here:


Follow Steve and I on Instagram:
@svanderhoek
@remymetailler
Gopro Best Line 2020

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Even with the "GoPro" effect, that looks utterly terrifying.

Congratulations on your wildly superior riding skills, and not, you know, dying from falling off the side of a cliff.
  • 1 0
 Steve losing the back end a bit at 3:34 is mental!!!
  • 1 0
 I'm pretty sure I just crapped my pants watching this stuff.
  • 1 0
 What in the actual....... Just watching the GoPro was terrifying.

