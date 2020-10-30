Video: Remy Metailler Follows the Godfather of Freeskiing on a Classic Whistler Trail

Oct 30, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  


Mike Douglas is known as the Godfather of Free Skiing. From working on the first Twin Tip ski, to winning the Skier of the Year award to appearing in all the big movies he is quite a legend in the sport. I have been a huge ski fan from even before I was Mountain Biking.

Mike has been a paid Pro Skier for the last 30 years, but he is also a big MTB fan! He shows me his favourite backyard trail, Duncan's Business Time in Whistler.

Duncan's Business Time: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/duncan-s-it-s-business-time/

Follow Mike on Instagram: @mikedski
Mike is also heavily involved with Protect Our Winter Canada. Check it out: https://protectourwinters.ca/

If you liked this video make sure to subscribe to the channel : http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler and turn on the notifications for the next videos... On the Sunshine Coast for example...

God Father of Free Skiing takes me down his favourite trail.

  • 5 0
 Remy, really enjoyed this one! The trail looks amazing and also because Team Old Man (generally speaking...I'm 48 and in less shape than Mr. Douglas) was featured! I'm hoping you have the follow up where you're both on skis, would be a great twist on your channel.
  • 4 0
 Ah thanks! I'll be honoured to ski with Mike! He may get a bit bored but that will be fun for me!
  • 1 0
 Mike is a legend! Awesome to see him on a bike and that trail looks beautiful. Your tips about cornering are super helpful. Keep up the great videos!

