The good people from OneUp Components have been working on a new jump trail in Squamish for the past 5 years. From planning, getting a permit, building, testing, tweaking etc., it's finally ready for everybody to enjoy!This is a preview with teammate and freeride legend Thomas Vanderham that we filmed a few weeks back. The trail is called Airplane Mode and will open this Saturday! See you there!Photos by @Margusriga and @joelkfuller